US STOCKS-Dow breaks 12-day record streak ahead of Trump speech; retail down
* Trump to address Congress at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday)
MOSCOW, July 11 Russia's Acron , one of Europe's top 10 fertiliser makers, reported first-half production of ammonia and mineral fertilisers up 1 percent year on year to 2.7 million tonnes.
Total output of commercial products was little changed at 3.1 million tonnes, the company said.
Acron said poor weather in the first quarter had hit demand for its main complex fertiliser - nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) - in China and southeast Asia, while in the second quarter lower prices and import volumes of key fertilisers had weighed.
"In this context, the mood on the NPK market is still negative," the firm said.
Shares in Acron, which have lost nearly 60 percent of their value since hitting a peak in 2008, were trading up 0.8 percent by 0757 GMT.
* Trump to address Congress at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday)
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday and the Dow snapped a 12-day winning streak as investors awaited President Donald Trump's address to Congress, while a disappointing profit outlook from Target dragged down retailers.
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source