MOSCOW, July 11 Russia's Acron , one of Europe's top 10 fertiliser makers, reported first-half production of ammonia and mineral fertilisers up 1 percent year on year to 2.7 million tonnes.

Total output of commercial products was little changed at 3.1 million tonnes, the company said.

Acron said poor weather in the first quarter had hit demand for its main complex fertiliser - nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) - in China and southeast Asia, while in the second quarter lower prices and import volumes of key fertilisers had weighed.

"In this context, the mood on the NPK market is still negative," the firm said.

Shares in Acron, which have lost nearly 60 percent of their value since hitting a peak in 2008, were trading up 0.8 percent by 0757 GMT.