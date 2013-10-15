MOSCOW Oct 15 Russia's Acron
, one of Europe's top 10 fertiliser makers, reported
nine-month production of ammonia and mineral fertilisers up 6
percent year-on-year to 3.9 million tonnes mainly due to robust
demand for nitrogen fertilisers.
Total output of commercial products fell 10 percent to 648
million tonnes.
Acron said prices for its main complex fertiliser -
nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) - fell in the third
quarter due to weak potash and phosphate markets.
"Recovery of strong demand in this sector is only possible
after improvement of conditions in the basic markets," Acron
Chairman Alexander Popov said in a statement on Tuesday
The exit of the world's top producer of potash, Russia's
Uralkali, from Belarusian Potash Company and the
miner's switch to a volume-driven strategy has weakened prices
for the pink soil nutrient.
Shares in Acron, which have lost over 65 percent of their
value since hitting a peak in 2008, were trading up 0.2 percent
by 0815 GMT.