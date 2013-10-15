MOSCOW Oct 15 Russia's Acron , one of Europe's top 10 fertiliser makers, reported nine-month production of ammonia and mineral fertilisers up 6 percent year-on-year to 3.9 million tonnes mainly due to robust demand for nitrogen fertilisers.

Total output of commercial products fell 10 percent to 648 million tonnes.

Acron said prices for its main complex fertiliser - nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) - fell in the third quarter due to weak potash and phosphate markets.

"Recovery of strong demand in this sector is only possible after improvement of conditions in the basic markets," Acron Chairman Alexander Popov said in a statement on Tuesday

The exit of the world's top producer of potash, Russia's Uralkali, from Belarusian Potash Company and the miner's switch to a volume-driven strategy has weakened prices for the pink soil nutrient.

Shares in Acron, which have lost over 65 percent of their value since hitting a peak in 2008, were trading up 0.2 percent by 0815 GMT.