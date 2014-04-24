MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's Acron
, one of Europe's top 10 fertiliser makers, reported
first-quarter production of mineral fertilisers rose 3 percent
year-on-year to 1.4 million tonnes.
Acron said prices for nitrogen products and its main complex
fertiliser - nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) - were
lower than in the same period of the previous year, but demand
was likely to rise.
"The global fertiliser market remains highly competitive and
volatile, but the industry's fundamental factors contribute to
ever increasing consumption," Acron Chairman Alexander Popov
said in a statement on Thursday
Shares in Acron, which fell around 19 percent last year,
were trading down 2 percent at 1240 GMT.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jane Merriman)