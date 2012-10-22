* Investigators say activist confessed
* But activist says he was abducted and tortured
* Kremlin critics say case is part of crackdown on dissent
MOSCOW, Oct 22 Russian investigators said on
Monday that a man accused of plotting to foment unrest with
other opponents of President Vladimir Putin had turned himself
in and confessed, but a video on the Internet showed the
activist saying he had been tortured.
Investigators said Leonid Razvozzhayev had voluntarily
confessed on Sunday in a high-profile case that Kremlin critics
say is part of a clampdown aimed at sidelining activists who
have led the biggest protests of Putin's nearly 13-year rule.
But his supporters disputed that account, saying
Razvozzhayev had in fact been detained by force in the Ukrainian
capital Kiev on Friday. Video posted on the Internet by the
opposition lawmaker who employs him as an aide shows him
accusing the authorities of torturing him.
His detention and alleged confession could have far-reaching
implications for the opposition since one of the other suspects
in the case is Sergei Udaltsov, a prominent protest leader who
has played a major role in organising anti-Kremlin
demonstrations.
Both men are among three people named in a criminal
investigation opened last week based on what the authorities
said was evidence that they had plotted disorder and violence
around Russia. The alleged evidence, which was collected using a
hidden-camera, was broadcast on pro-Kremlin TV.
All three could be sentenced to 10 years in jail if
convicted.
The federal Investigative Committee, Russia's top
investigative body, said a court had ordered Razvozzhayev be
held for two months.
"Razvozzhayev addressed himself to the ... Investigative
Committee and said he wanted to confess," the committee, which
answers directly to Putin, said on its website.
It said he had explained "in detail" how the three men and
others had planned to organise "mass disorder" and also
described their involvement in violence at a protest on the eve
of Putin's presidential inauguration on May 7.
But a video on the blog of opposition lawmaker Ilya
Ponomaryov, the opposition lawmaker for whom Razvozzhayev works
as an aide, painted a different picture and showed Razvozzhayev
being led from a building into a Moscow police van.
"Tell them I was tortured," he is heard saying. "They
tortured me for two days. They abducted me in Ukraine."
PRO-KREMLIN TV
Ponomaryov said on his blog that Razvozzhayev had
disappeared after visiting the office of the U.N. High
Commissioner for Refugees in Kiev.
An employee at the UNHCR office, Alexandra Makovskaya, said
that Razvozzhayev had been there on Friday, saying he had wanted
to seek political asylum, and had received advice.
Udaltsov, who denies the allegations, was released after
questioning and a search of his apartment on Thursday and was
ordered to remain in Moscow. His aide, Konstantin Lebedev, was
charged and ordered held in custody for two months.
The investigations into Razvozzhayev, Udaltsov and Lebedev
came after the pro-Kremlin NTV TV station broadcast allegations
the trio had received money and orders from an ally of Georgian
President Mikheil Saakashvili, an adversary of Moscow.
Since his inauguration, Putin has signed laws increasing
fines for violating public order at protests and placed
restrictions on foreign-funded non-government organisations,
moves critics say are aimed at silencing dissent.
Another prominent leader of the street protests, Alexei
Navalny, has also been ordered not to leave Moscow and faces up
to 10 years in jail in a case unrelated to the one against
Udaltov, Lebedev and Razvozzhayev.