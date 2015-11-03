MOSCOW Nov 3 Russian state carrier Aeroflot has replaced an Airbus A321 aircraft on its Moscow-St Petersburg route due to technical issues, TASS news agency quoted a source as saying on Tuesday.

The source said the plane had engine problems but had not left the ground.

An A321 plane crashed in Egypt on Saturday killing all 224 passengers and crew, most of whom were Russian. The flight was operated by Aeroflot rival Kogalymavia.

