MOSCOW, Sept 6 State-controlled airline Aeroflot
may place a stake of 10 percent on the Moscow stock
exchange next year, as part of the government's privatisation
plans, Kommersant newspaper reported on Friday.
Aeroflot is one of the companies pinpointed by Russia to be
sold in its much-delayed and pared-back privatisation plan,
originally launched in 2010. According to its latest plans, the
government aims to reduce its 51.17 percent stake in the airline
to 25 percent plus one share.
The Russian government recently halved its privatisation
target for next year.
Kommersant reported that the Aeroflot share sale could raise
up to $200 million and cited the head of the state property
agency, Olga Dergunova, as saying the sale should take place on
the Moscow Exchange next year.
The stake to be sold will be partly made up of stock held by
an Aeroflot subsidiary and partly of shares owned by the
government, the newspaper reported.
However some analysts saw London as a better venue for a
sale.
"Considering that Aeroflot's shares already trade on the
MICEX, the shares would benefit more from being placed on the
LSE (London Stock Exchange ) ... thanks to its better
liquidity and wider investor base," said analysts at VTB in a
research note.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously called for
privatisations to be focused on the Moscow bourse rather than
international exchanges.
Aeroflot was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by David Holmes)