MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia's flagship airline
Aeroflot reported on Thursday a 79 percent fall in
first-half net profit from the year earlier, hurt by a non-cash
loss from the revaluation of its lease obligations denominated
in foreign currencies.
Net profit totalled $1.5 million compared to $7.1 million in
January-June of 2012, the state-controlled carrier said in a
statement.
Revenues rose 14 percent to $4.1 billion, while earnings
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were up 42 percent to around $352 million.
