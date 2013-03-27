By Steve Gutterman
| MOSCOW, March 27
MOSCOW, March 27 Russia wants play a role in
keeping Afghanistan stable after the withdrawal of most NATO
combat troops by maintaining government military hardware on
Afghan soil, a senior military official said on Wednesday.
In a meeting with foreign military attaches in Moscow,
Sergei Koshelev underscored that Russia is worried about threats
to its security after the pullout of most foreign forces from
Afghanistan, which borders ex-Soviet states in Central Asia.
"We cannot fail to be concerned by the danger of the
restoration of a regime on Afghan territory that would foster
the spread of terrorism, drug trafficking and instability," said
Koshelev, the Russian military's point man for foreign ties.
Russia, mindful of the 1980s war of occupation that killed
thousands of its soldiers and contributed to the Soviet Union's
collapse in 1991, has rule out sending troops to Afghanistan
since the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
But it has supported U.S. and NATO operations since then by
allowing transit across its territory and contributed small arms
and ammunition to Afghan security forces, as well as selling
helicopters and training Afghans to maintain them.
NATO is set to wrap up its combat mission in Afghanistan and
most members of the NATO-led International Security Assistance
Force (ISAF) are to withdraw by the end of 2104.
"With the withdrawal of ISAF, keeping the weapons and
equipment of the Afghan national security forces in repair and
working condition will be of major importance," Koshelev said.
He indicated that at a conference it plans to host in late
May on European security, Russia would like to discuss "the
creation of repair facilities on the territory of Afghanistan to
keep their military equipment in working condition."
He also said Russia wants closer cooperation between its
security alliance with Central Asia and other ex-Soviet states
on the one hand and NATO on the other in combating threats that
could emerge from Afghanistan.
"I am not talking about political dialogue but about the
possibility of determining concrete projects the militaries
would be responsible for," he said, without proposing any
specific projects.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)