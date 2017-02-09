MOSCOW Feb 9 Moscow is ready to renew
cooperation with the United States and other NATO powers to
reach mutual goals in Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, a Russian
Foreign Ministry official, said in an interview with the state
TASS agency published on Thursday.
Kabulov said Russia was concerned about insurgents' activity
in Afghanistan and it was not the best time for Washington to
withdraw troops from there.
"The situation with security in this country is
deteriorating, while Afghan national security forces are unable
to stand against armed opposition due to a number of reasons,"
Kabulov said.
"In such circumstances a hasty departure of foreign military
servicemen could have unpredictable consequences and destroy
those minimal positive results that were achieved in recent
years."
