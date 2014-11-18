MOSCOW Nov 18 AFI Development said on Tuesday its net profit for the first nine months of 2014 stood at $27.9 million, down from $84 million in the same period of last year.

The company added that its profit was hit by weakening rouble, which wiped $77.8 million off the bottom line. The firm also said its nine-month revenues stood at $111.5 million, down from $162.3 million in the corresponding period of last year.

