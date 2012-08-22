* AFI warned a week ago of a fall in valuation of properties
* Net loss for six months is $240.6 mln
* Says demand from tenants for office space strong
MOSCOW, Aug 22 Russia-focused real estate firm
AFI Development fell to a first-half loss
after a drop in the value of its portfolio, but said demand from
tenants and investors remained strong.
The company, part-owned by billionaire diamond tycoon Lev
Leviev, warned a week ago it expected to report a net valuation
loss resulting from a fall in the value of four of its projects,
due to changes in the master planning and development policies
of the Moscow government.
Its net loss for the six months to June 30 reached $240.6
million compared with a net profit of $28.7 million in the same
period last year, the company said on Wednesday.
The gross value of its portfolio of properties fell by 14
percent to $2.4 billion from around $2.8 billion due to the
revaluation, as well as a fall in the Russian rouble.
However, AFI said demand in the Moscow office market for
high-quality assets from tenants and investors remained strong,
despite a slowdown in Russian economic growth.
The Russian retail real estate market also remains strong
with demand from international retailers, AFI said. As Russia's
middle class continues to grow, Russia is recording the highest
retail sales across Europe, AFI said.
Growth of the middle class is also supporting sales of its
residential real estate and AFI expects demand to continue to
grow in coming years.
AFI, which develops and owns office buildings, shopping
malls and residential complexes in and around Moscow, is nearly
65 percent owned by Africa Israel Investments Ltd, a
holding company and investment group controlled by Leviev.
Uzbekistan-born Leviev, who made his name challenging the
monopoly of diamond group De Beers on the sale of rough
diamonds, is worth $1.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
AFI Development in 2007 raised $1.4 billion through a London
IPO in which it sold an 18 percent stake and priced its offering
at $14 per global depositary receipt (GDR).
The company's shares rose 2.5 percent in early trading in
London to 36 pence.