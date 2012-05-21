MOSCOW May 21 Russian Agricultural Bank, or
Rosselkhozbank, decided to postpone a possible Eurobond issue
after a series of investor meetings earlier this month due to
weak markets, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.
The state-owned lender, Russia's fourth biggest by assets,
picked Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital to arrange
meetings with investors from May 9 to gauge demand for a
possible Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters in May.
Rosselkhozbank had hoped to benefit from positive risk
sentiment towards emerging markets, supported by the European
Central Bank's massive liquidity injections earlier this year.
Russian borrowers have raised over $18 billion via Eurobond
issues so far this year, before a global sell-off fuelled by
worries of Greece's possible euro zone exit and related
contagion to the European economy spiked borrowing costs.
"The bank had held investor meetings but did not even open
the book ... Markets are not very favourable, will wait till
conditions improve," the source said on Monday.
Reuters could not reach Rosselkhozbank's press-office for an
immediate comment.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by
Jon Loades-Carter)