MOSCOW, June 19 Russian Agricultural Bank has
raised $500 million through a Eurobond offering, taking
advantage of improved risk sentiment after Greece's weekend
election handed a majority to parties supporting the country's
bailout, a banking source told Reuters.
The state-owned lender, also known as Rosselkhozbank, priced
the deal late on Monday with a yield set at mid-swaps plus 425
basis points maturing in December 2017, the source added.
The bank was initially guiding towards a yield of mid-swaps
plus 437.5-450 basis points, he said. The deal was organised by
Citi, J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital.
Rosselkhozbank postponed a possible dual-tranche Eurobond
issue after a series of meetings with investors last month
because market conditions had been weakened by uncertainty over
euro zone debt woes.
Another banking source told Reuters on Monday that Russia's
state development bank, VEB, was also looking at the Eurobond
market and may decide on a deal as early as next week.
The source added that Russia's Gazprom, the
world's top gas producer, plans to tap the market in July. The
combined volume of both deals is expected to be about $3
billion, the source said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)