MOSCOW, June 29 Russian Agriculture Bank, or
Rosselkhozbank, added $350 million to an outstanding Eurobond
issue maturing in 2017, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market
analysis service, reported.
IFR said on Thursday that the state-controlled lender was
aiming to add $250 million to a $500 million Eurobond, issued
last month with a yield at mid-swaps plus 425 basis points.
The deal is another sign that Russian borrowers have been
able to return to the international debt markets since mid-June,
hoping to gain from more positive investor sentiment after Greek
voters awarded a majority to parties supporting the country's
economic bailout.
