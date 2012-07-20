BRIEF-UK'S CMA says to look at undertakings offer over SSCP-Acorn deal
* UK'S CMA to look undertakings offer over completed acquisition by sscp spring bidco limited of acorn care and education group in detail
MOSCOW, July 20 Russian Agricultural Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, plans to top up its outstanding Eurobond maturing in 2017, two banking sources told Reuters on Friday.
In February, state-controlled Rosselkhozbank raised 10 billion roubles ($312.70 million) via a five-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at the lower end of initial guidance of 8.625 percent.
Earlier on Friday, Russia's top lender Sberbank raised $750 million in a top-up Eurobond issue, maturing in 2022, with a yield of 5 percent, enjoying investors' interest in emerging markets debt. ($1 = 31.9792 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* UK'S CMA to look undertakings offer over completed acquisition by sscp spring bidco limited of acorn care and education group in detail
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Recurrent tensions between Greece and its official sector creditors are already reflected in Greece's sovereign rating, which has been at or below 'CCC' for nearly two years, Fitch Ratings says. Our sovereign credit assessment is underpinned by our assumption that the second review of Greece's third bailout programme will be completed well ahead of July, maintaining access to official funding. The IMF e
* Arrowpoint Asset Management reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kjzGE5) Further company coverage: