MOSCOW, July 23 Russian Agricultural Bank, or
Rosselkhozbank, has added 10 billion roubles ($312 million) to
its outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017, a banking
source told Reuters on Monday.
In February, state-owned Rosselkhozbank raised 10 billion
roubles via a five-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at the
lower end of initial guidance of 8.625 percent.
The latest tranche was placed at 101 percent of par, for a
yield of around 8.35 percent, another source told Reuters
earlier.
Russian borrowers have raised over $27 billion via Eurobond
deals so far this year - more than for the last year as a whole
- enjoying a strong interest towards debt coming from emerging
markets.
($1 = 32.0325 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova)