MOSCOW Aug 24 Russian Agriculture Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, raised $450 million to top up its outstanding Eurobond maturing in 2017, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Friday.

A Moscow-based bond trader confirmed the report.

The state-owned Rosselkhozbank, Russia's No.4 by assets, raised $500 million in June, adding another $350 million later that month.

Initially the top up was expected to come in at $150 million, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

Russian borrowers have raised over $30 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, more than in the last year as a whole. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Anton Kolodyazhny; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Helen Massy-Beresford)