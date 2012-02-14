MOSCOW Feb 14 Russian Agricultural Bank,
or Rosselkhozbank, raised 10 billion roubles ($334 million) via
a five-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at the lower end of
initial guidance of 8.625 percent, two banking sources told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The lender, Russia's fourth largest by assets, was guiding
investors towards a yield of 8.625-8.75 percent for the rouble
Eurobond issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis
service, said on Monday.
Rosselkhozbank was following in the steps of Russia's top
lender Sberbank and state development bank VEB, which
re-opened the Eurobond market for local borrowers earlier this
month, raising $2.5 billion in total.
Sberbank is also looking into the possibility of issuing a
Eurobond denominated in Swiss francs, a source told Reuters on
Monday.
($1=29.9450 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Elena Orekhova; Editing by
Lidia Kelly and Greg Mahlich)