MOSCOW Feb 14 Russian Agricultural Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, raised 10 billion roubles ($334 million) via a five-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at the lower end of initial guidance of 8.625 percent, two banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The lender, Russia's fourth largest by assets, was guiding investors towards a yield of 8.625-8.75 percent for the rouble Eurobond issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Monday.

Rosselkhozbank was following in the steps of Russia's top lender Sberbank and state development bank VEB, which re-opened the Eurobond market for local borrowers earlier this month, raising $2.5 billion in total.

Sberbank is also looking into the possibility of issuing a Eurobond denominated in Swiss francs, a source told Reuters on Monday. ($1=29.9450 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Elena Orekhova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Greg Mahlich)