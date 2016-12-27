MOSCOW Dec 27 A black box has been found in the
wreckage of a Russian military plane that crashed into the Black
Sea on Sunday, killing all 92 on board, the TASS news agency
reported on Tuesday citing a law enforcement source.
The source said the box, which contains flight information
that could help identify the cause of the crash, would be sent
to Moscow for analysis.
Investigators have so far said that pilot error or a
technical fault were likely to have caused the Defence Ministry
TU-154 to come down.
The plane was carrying dozens of Red Army Choir singers and
dancers to Syria to entertain Russian troops in the run-up to
the New Year, as well as other passengers.
