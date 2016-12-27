MOSCOW Dec 27 Russia has grounded all Tupolev-154 planes until it understands why one of the ageing Soviet planes crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, killing all 92 on board, the Interfax news agency cited an unnamed source as saying on Tuesday.

Russian news agencies cited the Defence Ministry earlier on Tuesday as saying that authorities had found one of the downed plane's flight recorders. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)