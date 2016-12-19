MOSCOW Dec 19 The Russian Defence Ministry said
on Monday that one of its planes had crashed in northeast
Siberia, but that nobody had been killed in the accident,
Russian news agencies reported.
It said 23 people had been airlifted to hospital, 16 of whom
were in serious condition.
The Defence Ministry Ilyushin Il-18 aircraft made an
emergency landing 30 kilometres (18.64 miles)from an airfield
near the town of Tiksi in the Sakha Republic at 4:45 a.m. local
time, the TASS news agency reported.
The ministry said a team of military investigators had been
flown to the crash site.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)