MOSCOW Dec 29 Russian authorities said on
Thursday they had not ruled out that a "terrorist act" could
have caused the crash of a military plane into the Black Sea on
Sunday, but said it was only one of the theories under
consideration.
"The was no explosion on board," said Sergei Bainetov, the
Russian Air Force's head of flight safety who heads a government
commission investigating the crash, which killed 92 people.
"But this isn't the only type of terrorist act ... It could
have been any type of mechanical impact, so we don't rule out a
terrorist act," Bainetov said.
