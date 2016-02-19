SCOW, Feb 19 Russian investigators on Friday cancelled their request for the owner of Russia's largest airport to be arrested and said they wanted him to be placed under house arrest instead, a Reuters reporter said.

Dmitry Kamenshchik was detained the previous day on charges relating to an alleged security failure at the airport during a terrorist attack in 2011. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)