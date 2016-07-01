MOSCOW, July 1 A Moscow court ruled to free Dmitry Kamenshchik, the owner of Russian airport Domodedovo, from house arrest, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing a court decision.

The charges against Kamenshchik, who is also chairman of the board at Domodedovo, were linked to security measures at the airport at the time of a terrorist attack in 2011. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)