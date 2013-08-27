* Sukhoi strikes several deals for Superjet at airshow
* Russia's MS-21 planes win orders
* PM Medvedev promises to make industry more competitive
* International jetmakers see growth, deals in Russia
By Thomas Grove and Megan Davies
ZHUKOVSKY, Russia, Aug 27 Russia's first civil
plane since the fall of the Soviet Union bagged a clutch of
deals with mainly domestic buyers on the first day of an airshow
near Moscow, as the country battles to revive its aircraft
industry amid stiff foreign competition.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev pledged at the event on
Tuesday to make Russian aircraft more competitive as part of the
Kremlin's drive to sell planes worth $250 billion by 2025.
But analysts think that target will be tough as the flagship
Superjet 100 struggles to recover from delays and a fatal crash
on a 2012 test flight in Indonesia due to pilot error.
The world's top aircraft makers such as Boeing Co,
Airbus and Bombardier Inc, meanwhile, are
predicting strong orders from Russia, where ageing fleets need
replacing and passenger numbers are rising.
"To promote Superjet-100s abroad we are implementing a set
of measures to support exporters," Medvedev said, according to
an Interfax report, as he watched a Superjet in flight as one of
the opening acts of the four-day MAKS airshow.
Interest on loan and leasing payments are higher in Russia
than overseas, making its products less competitive, he added,
without giving details on the planned new measures.
Superjet manufacturer Sukhoi signed contracts with leasing
firm Ilyushin Finance Co to deliver 20 of the 100-seater
aircraft, of which 15 are destined for customers in South-East
Asia and the Middle East.
It also signed a delivery contract for six Superjet 100
aircraft with Russia's UTair Aviation and the leasing
arm of state development bank VEB.
To push the Sukhoi jet in international markets, where it is
likely to compete mostly with Bombardier and Embraer
planes, it struck a deal with the leasing arm of Russian state
bank Sberbank.
But the deals were overshadowed for some attendees of the
show by the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has
appeared in the past to talk up the industry's prospects.
Russia is also developing the MS-21, a 150-seater passenger
jet built by Irkut which is the country's main attempt to rival
planes made by Airbus and Boeing. Irkut on Tuesday signed deals
to deliver 52 planes to VEB Leasing and IFC.
INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE
The world's top aircraft makers, scenting a major
opportunity in replacing ageing Russian air fleets, were also
touting their wares, with visitors greeted by a giant Airbus
plane on display.
"Three of largest replacement markets in the world are the
U.S., Europe and Russia, where many older airplanes need to be
phased out and more efficient airplanes brought in," Mike
Barnett, managing director, marketing, at Boeing Commercial
Airplanes told a news conference on Monday.
Boeing says it expects air carriers in Russia and the former
Soviet states to take delivery of 1,170 planes over the next 20
years at a cost of $140 billion.
Airbus, which on Tuesday struck a cooperation deal with
Russian industrial and defense conglomerate Rostec, also has
buoyant growth forecasts for 2012 through 2031, expecting Russia
to take sixth place globally in terms of new passenger aircraft
demand, according to its website.
Driving the market is economic growth, which is fueling a
rise in the number of people flying within Russia - the world's
largest country stretching from Vladivostok in the east to
Finland to the west - and to international destinations.
That in turn is increasing demand for larger planes. But the
former Soviet Union is a region where foreign manufacturers
already dominate, according to figures on Boeing's website,
which show around 70 percent of fleets consist of Western-built
planes as opposed to less than 2 percent in the mid-1990s.
"It is ... a market place where they have an ageing fleet
and a couple of our products fit in the specific niches where
the Russian aviation industry isn't focusing," said Rod
Sheridan, vice president of sales and asset management at
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.
Bombardier's Sheridan sees a market for airlines flying its
50-seater CRJ200 regional jet to upgrade to its larger Q400,
which seats between 70 and 80 and has a list price of around $30
million, versus a market price of about $9 million for a CRJ200.
"You get about 20 extra seats and you get pretty much the
same cash operating costs," said Sheridan. "It's the next
logical step ... Everyone we've done business with on the CRJ,
we've had discussions about the Q400."