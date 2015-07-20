MOSCOW, July 20 Russian mid-sized bank Ak Bars Bank has mandated Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank as joint lead managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings starting this week, a source said on Monday.

A senior unsecured Eurobond issue in dollars could follow the meetings, depending on market conditions, the source added. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)