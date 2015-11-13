MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's central bank said on Friday it could extend the time period over which Transaero creditors have to create loan loss provisions to one year.

"The decision has not been formally made yet but we are preparing it. We are currently discussing (allowing banks to extend the period) to one year," Elvira Nabiullina, the central bank governor, said.

Nabiullina also said the regulator did not have a set target for the volume of gold in its reserves. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)