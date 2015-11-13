MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's central bank said on
Friday it could extend the time period over which Transaero
creditors have to create loan loss provisions to one
year.
"The decision has not been formally made yet but we are
preparing it. We are currently discussing (allowing banks to
extend the period) to one year," Elvira Nabiullina, the central
bank governor, said.
Nabiullina also said the regulator did not have a set target
for the volume of gold in its reserves.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Maria Kiselyova;
editing by Polina Devitt)