BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's unit to build hospital, investment at about 550 mln yuan
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
MOSCOW, July 16 Russian mid-sized lender Ak Bars raised $600 million via a ten-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at an 8 percent yield, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
Ak Bars, with its headquarters and key operations in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, is ranked among the top-20 domestic lenders by assets.
Together with Ak Bars' deal, Russian borrowers have raised over $25 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, more than for last year as a whole.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ogden Discount Rate Cut Would Push up UK Non-Life Insurance Claims Costs https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894215 LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a likely reduction in the UK's Ogden discount rate in February 2017 would result in higher costs for claims settled as a lump sum. This could be significant as many payouts are intended to cover decades of costs, so smal
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago