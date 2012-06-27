* Acron Q1 net up to $155 mln on growing food demand
* Revenue up 33 pct, EBITDA up 7 pct
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian fertiliser producer
Acron posted a 34 percent rise in net profit in the
first quarter, driven by growing global food demand, the company
said on Wednesday.
"A new growing cycle quickly superseded the price adjustment
we saw on fertiliser markets in late 2011 and early 2012,"
Acron's chairman of the board Alexander Popov said in a
statement.
"The world's increasing demand for food supplies requires
increased output from fertiliser producers".
The company said net profit rose to 5.1 billion roubles
($154.95 million) in the quarter from 3.8 billion roubles a year
ago, as revenue rose 33 percent to 18.4 billion roubles from
13.9 billion roubles a year ago. Earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 7 percent
to 4.9 billion roubles from 4.6 billion roubles a year ago.
The company, which boosted overall commercial output by 6.3
percent to 1.6 million tonnes year-on-year, is on track to
develop its Oleniy Ruchei phosphate mine in the Arctic Murmansk
region.
"The open pit mine was commissioned in May 2012, and soon we
plan to launch the processing unit and commence production of
the final product - apatite concentrate," Popov said.
Acron offered to buy Polish chemical maker Azoty Tarnow
earlier this year for roughly $440 million, but the
bid has faced opposition from the state-run
company.
Acron is one of Europe's top 10 mineral fertiliser groups
with assets in Canada, China, Estonia and Russia.
($1 = 32.9142 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly and
Hans-Juergen Peters)