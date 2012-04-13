BRIEF-Jutlander Bank FY net income down at DKK 193.2 million
* FY net interest income 436.9 million Danish crowns ($62.44 million) versus 506.6 million crowns year ago
MOSCOW, April 13 Alfa Capital Holdings, part of Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, has acquired a 10.7 percent stake in Russian property developer Open Investments, a statement issued by the real estate group said.
Open Investments said on Friday the stake was acquired by NKB Investments, which is an affiliate of Moscow's Uralsib bank, documents seen by Reuters indicated.
According to Reuters data, a 10.7 percent stake is worth $29 million.
Alfa Bank confirmed it had purchased the stake but declined further comment.
Open Investments, controlled by Russian business and political figure Mikhail Prokhorov, is a commercial real estate developer in the Moscow region. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by David Holmes)
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - partners with Uber to enable Jio Money for Uber riders to pay for the ride
LONDON, Feb 20 British fashion retailer Reiss named former Next executive Christos Angelides as its new chief executive on Monday in a move aimed at allowing founder and chairman David Reiss to scale back his responsibilities.