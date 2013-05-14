MOSCOW May 14 Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group,
which recently made over $13 billion from selling its stake in
TNK-BP, may reinvest in the oil and gas sector if it
finds suitable assets, a senior executive at one of Alfa's
subsidiaries said.
Alfa Group, a conglomerate with stakes in telecoms group
Vimpelcom, struggling food retailer X5 and Alfa
Bank, sold the stake in crude producer TNK-BP to state oil
company Rosneft in Russia's largest ever takeover.
Petr Aven, chairman of the board at Alfa Bank, said the
group planned to invest in the financial sector, telecoms and
retail, "our traditional businesses".
"If we find a possibility to return (to the oil and gas
sector), we will return," he said.
Aven was speaking to reporters after Alfa Group announced
plans to spend up to $100 million on a charity programme aimed
at improving child health in Russia.
Aven, also a member of the supervisory board of Alfa Group,
did not specify whether it would buy energy assets in Russia or
abroad.
President Vladimir Putin has said he hoped the tycoons
selling out of TNK-BP would reinvest the proceeds back into
Russia, but that he would not force them to.
Some observers have said Fridman, who controls Alfa
alongside German Khan and Alexey Kousmichoff, is looking to
spread his risk and pare back his exposure to Russia.
Fridman, whose fortune is estimated at $16.5 billion by
Forbes, has made some large exits in Russia, selling out of
MegaFon and TNK-BP, while making moves to increase his influence
over Egypt's Orascom Telecom and Turkey's Turkcell. The group
tried recently to buy the Russian unit of Nordic telecoms
operator Tele2.
Alfa Group is also setting up an international investment
business, the head of the AAR consortium which invested in
TNK-BP said recently. This would look for long-term strategic
investment opportunities in Russia, North and South America,
Asia and Africa.