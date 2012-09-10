MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia's Alfa Bank is to start a roadshow for its dollar-denominated subordinated Eurobond issue on Sept. 13, a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.

Alfa Bank, part of Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman's oil-to-telecom business empire, said late last month that it was planning to issue the debt to support its capital adequacy ratio, essential to continue lending. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)