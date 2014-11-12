MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia's largest private bank, Alfa Bank, is planning to issue subordinated Eurobonds in U.S. dollars, two sources close to the plans told Reuters on Wednesday.

Alfa Bank said in August it was planning to issue subordinated Eurobonds worth at least $500 million in September, but suggested at the time that the issue depended on market conditions. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Oksana Kobzeva, Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)