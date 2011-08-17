MOSCOW Aug 17 Russia's largest privately-owned lender Alfa Bank is mulling a subordinated Eurobond issue worth around $500 million, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The lender is looking at such an option to increase its Tier 2 capital," one of the sources said. Alfa, Russia's sixth-largest by assets, has already requested a proposal from arrangers for a $500 million issue both said.

The placement would follow Alfa Bank's 10-year issue worth $1 billion, raised in April.

Russian borrowers, including the Finance Ministry, raised over $20 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year but the recent volatility on the global markets may affect future deals, as investors seek premiums on emerging-market debt.

"The deal may be launched this or next year depending on market conditions," one of the sources said.

Alfa declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)