MOSCOW, April 19 Alfa Bank, Russia's largest non-state lender, has signed an agreement to raise $350 million in a one-year syndicated loan, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The loan carries a rate of 170 basis points over six-month LIBOR and was arranged by Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Bank, ING Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, VTB Bank Deutschland and Wells Fargo NA.

Alfa Bank said it will use the funds to issue loans to its corporate clients. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)