MOSCOW Dec 14 A1, an investment unit of Alfa Group, plans to buy 28.6 percent stake in Regal Petroleum , a company with operations in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing a memorandum of understanding.

Alfa Group is co-owned by several Soviet-born tycoons, some of whom are shareholders in the AAR consortium, which has just agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP to Rosneft for $28 billion.