MOSCOW, April 19 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday the government would propose that state-controlled diamond miner Alrosa pay out 50 percent of its net profit in dividends under International Financial Reporting Standards.

The board of Alrosa is expected to vote on the issue later on Wednesday.