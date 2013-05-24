MOSCOW May 24 Share-placement hopeful Russian diamond miner Alrosa said on Friday first quarter rough diamond output fell 7.5 percent year-on-year to 7.5 million carats.

The firm, which is preparing for an autumn share sale that could value the business at up to $15 billion, said first-quarter sales rose 5 percent to $1.2 billion due to high demand combined with tighter global supply.

Alrosa's mines produce a quarter of the world's diamond output and the company competes with De Beers, a unit of Anglo American, to rank as the world's biggest diamond miner.

The firm produced 34.4 million carats in 2012, accounting for 25 percent of global diamond output.

Alrosa's share sale, which the Russian government has been promising since the mid-2000s, is due to be carried out on the Moscow bourse in October or November.