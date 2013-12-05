BRIEF-IAG traffic and capacity rises in February
March 3 IAG February 2017 - group traffic and capacity statistics
MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian state-owned diamond mining group Alrosa said on Thursday third-quarter net profit fell 4 percent to 8.3 billion roubles ($250 million) mainly due to lower foreign currency gains.
The firm, which raised $1.3 billion in a share sale in October, said revenue for the quarter rose 41 percent to 39.1 billion roubles, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 16 billion roubles, up 26 percent.
March 3 IAG February 2017 - group traffic and capacity statistics
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, cut its 2017 sales forecasts on Friday and its shares tumbled as a tough economic environment forced rivals and clients to fight over every dollar of marketing budgets.
PARIS, March 2 French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce investments in Britain, which it had considered following the country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.