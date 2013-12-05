MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian state-owned diamond mining group Alrosa said on Thursday third-quarter net profit fell 4 percent to 8.3 billion roubles ($250 million) mainly due to lower foreign currency gains.

The firm, which raised $1.3 billion in a share sale in October, said revenue for the quarter rose 41 percent to 39.1 billion roubles, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 16 billion roubles, up 26 percent.