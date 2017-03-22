MOSCOW, March 22 Russian diamond miner Alrosa
expects its first-quarter sales to be down 6 percent
at $1.25 billion compared with a year ago, the state-controlled
company said in a presentation for its investor day on
Wednesday.
Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds,
plans to increase diamond output to 39.2 million carats in 2017
from 37.4 million carats in 2016, it said in the presentation.
Production is expected to reach 40.4 million carats in 2021.
Alrosa and Anglo American's De Beers together
produce about half the world's rough diamonds.
New Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov Jr said last Thursday he
would remain committed to the Russian state-controlled company's
strategy, which has focused on mining, selling non-core assets
and increasing production organically.
According to VTB Capital, Alrosa once again confirmed its
commitment to the long-term strategy at an investor day it held
in London without media access.
With the new management, the long-expected divestment of
Alrosa's non-core oil and gas assets in Russia might get
additional impetus, analysts at VTB Capital said in a note.
