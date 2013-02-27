* Novorossiisk port stake to go on block

* Sale of stake in diamond firm Alrosa to raise $1 bln

* Question mark over Russian Railways

* Qatar wealth fund eyes VTB stake (Wraps stories, adds context)

By Gleb Stolyarov

MOSCOW, Feb 27 Russia is pushing ahead with plans to sell stakes in diamond miner Alrosa and port operator Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port as part of a privatisation drive, the State Property Agency said on Wednesday.

In 2010 Russia announced plans to raise $50 billion in five years from reducing its stakes in big companies such as oil major Rosneft and banks Sberbank and VTB .

It plans to sell a stake in diamond miner Alrosa via a share sale and is looking at either a stock placement or sale to a strategic investor for Novorossiisk, said Olga Dergunova, head of the agency, which is part of the Economy Ministry.

"We will propose both options to the government - a stock exchange placement as well as a sale to a strategic partner," she told journalists at a briefing, referring to Novorossiisk.

The agency plans to sell 20 percent of Novorossiisk by the end of this year but not in the spring, she said.

Dergunova's comments followed a deal this week between state oil pipeline operator Transneft and trading house Summa, which have joint control over the Black Sea port operator and had fallen out over strategy.

Russia and the region of Yakutia, a shareholder in Alrosa, aim to raise at least $1 billion by selling a 14 percent stake in the diamond miner, she said.

"One billion dollars is the minimum," Dergunova said.

The Russian government holds 50.9 percent of the company, which competes with De Beers to rank as the world's biggest diamond miner. Yakutia, also known as the Sakha Republic, holds 32 percent, and municipalities within the region own another 8 percent.

As part of the privatisation plan, the government previously said it planned to sell a stake in shipping group Sovcomflot as well as a 5 percent share of state rail monopoly Russian Railways in 2013.

Privatisation of Russian Railways this year is not possible, Dergunova was cited by the Prime news agency as saying, but the agency also quoted Economy Minister Andrei Belousov as saying a deal could be done.

Analysts say that Russian Railways, a sprawling conglomerate that employs over a million people, would be difficult to float and that it would make more sense to press ahead with selling its operating units.

Russia is also planning to sell down a 75.5 percent stake in bank VTB.

President Vladimir Putin has insisted that public share offerings of Russian state firms be done on the Moscow Exchange, narrowing the options for share offerings and ruling out the deeper markets of London, New York or Hong Kong.

VTB is exploring the sale of a $3 billion strategic stake to the sovereign wealth fund of Gulf state Qatar, sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Sources also said there are wide differences on price at this stage. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane Baird)