MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa, the world's top producer by output in carats, plans to offer its shares in Moscow, the company said on Wednesday.

The federal and regional governments plan to sell 14 percent of the company's shares in the privatisation deal, which has been in the works since the mid-2000s.

About two more percent of shares will be sold by Alrosa's subsidiary, the company added.