Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa, the world's top producer by output in carats, plans to offer its shares in Moscow, the company said on Wednesday.
The federal and regional governments plan to sell 14 percent of the company's shares in the privatisation deal, which has been in the works since the mid-2000s.
About two more percent of shares will be sold by Alrosa's subsidiary, the company added.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.