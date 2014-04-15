MOSCOW, April 15 Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Tuesday its 2013 net profit had fallen 5 percent, year-on-year, mainly due to higher foreign exchange losses and revaluation of the dollar-denominated part of the company's debt portfolio.

The miner, the world's top producer by output in carats, said its 2013 net profit was 31.8 billion roubles, or around $1 billion according to Reuters calculations based on the 2013 average exchange rate.

Revenue increased by 12 percent to 168.5 billion roubles ($5.3 billion, according to Reuters calculation), while its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 12 percent to 69.1 billion roubles. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe)