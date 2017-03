MOSCOW, April 7 Russian diamond mining company Alrosa expects net income of 100 billion roubles ($1.82 billion) in 2015, the company said at its investor day on Tuesday.

Alrosa had a net loss of 16.8 billion roubles in 2014 due to the revaluation of the dollar-denominated part of its debt portfolio caused by a weaker rouble. ($1 = 55.0200 roubles) (Reporting by Diana Asonova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)