BRIEF-Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in AgBank - HKEx filing
* Qatar Investment Authority sold 3.84 million H-share Of Agbank at an average price of HK$3.26 on Jan 27 - HKEx filing
MOSCOW, July 7 The order book for a share placement in Russian diamond producer Alrosa is fully covered, two financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday, quoting information from organisers of the placement.
Russia on Wednesday launched the sale of 10.9 percent of ordinary shares in Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds in carat terms, as part of a privatisation programme to help bolster government finances which have been hit by weak oil prices. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* 10 pct net asset per share growth to 719p (£1,125m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.