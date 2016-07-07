MOSCOW, July 7 The order book for a share placement in Russian diamond producer Alrosa is fully covered, two financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday, quoting information from organisers of the placement.

Russia on Wednesday launched the sale of 10.9 percent of ordinary shares in Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds in carat terms, as part of a privatisation programme to help bolster government finances which have been hit by weak oil prices. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)