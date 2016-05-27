(Adds comments, background)
MOSCOW May 27 Russian diamond miner Alrosa
will hold investor meetings in the United States and
the United Kingdom in June ahead of a stake sale, a Sberbank
executive said on Friday.
The Russian government aims to make more than 60 billion
roubles ($909 million) from selling a 10.9 percent stake in
Alrosa, with the sale taking place on the Moscow Exchange this
year.
The US and UK meetings were "to invite a wide range of those
who are interested in (privatisation)", Sberbank First Deputy
Chairman Maxim Poletayev told reporters.
State-controlled lenders Sberbank and VTB are
among the organizers of the investors' meetings.
Russia plans a major privatisation push this year in a move
to stop the budget deficit expanding beyond the target level of
3 percent of gross domestic product.
($1 = 66.0304 roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Denis
Pinchuk; Editing by Katya Golubkova)