MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russian diamond miner Alrosa
plans a share sale in Moscow this October, firming up
the schedule of the autumn offering, three banking sources and
two sources familiar with the company's plans told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Alrosa, the world's top producer by output in carats,
competes with Anglo American's De Beers, the world's
No.1 diamond producer by revenue.
The federal and regional governments plan to sell 14 percent
of the company's shares in Moscow in the privatisation deal,
which has been in the works since the mid-2000s.
The company sees its valuation between $9 billion and $15
billion, CEO Fyodor Andreev said in May.
Alrosa declined to comment on Tuesday.
Its second-quarter net profit more than doubled to 8.4
billion roubles ($257 million) after currency losses had halved.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Olga Popova, Zlata Garasyuta and
