MOSCOW Dec 12 Russian state-controlled diamond monopoly Alrosa said on Friday that VTB Bank had agreed to extend $600 million in loans from 2015 until 2018.

Alrosa has also raised $300 million in loans from the Russian subsidiary of Italian bank UniCredit until 2017, with which the firm plans to refinance rouble bonds in 2015, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)