MOSCOW Jan 30 Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Thursday its 2014 sales were expected to be flat year-on-year at 38 million carats thanks to dipping into a 2-million-carat stock.

Alrosa competes with Anglo American-owned De Beers for the position of the world's largest diamond miner.

Its 2014 production is likely to decline to 36 million carats from 36.9 million carats a year ago, Alrosa said in a statement, but the company plans to sell 2 million carats from its reserves. Alrosa's 2013 revenue was up by 10 percent, year-on-year, to at least 165 billion roubles ($4.7 billion).

Global prices for rough gems may rise by 2 to 3 percent in 2014, it said in December.