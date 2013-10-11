MOSCOW Oct 11 Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa, which starts a road-show for a share sale next week, said on Friday its third-quarter production rose 9 percent on improved operations at its mines in Russia's Far East.

Its third-quarter 2013 diamond production totalled 9.9 million carats, up from 9.1 million carats for the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.